Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Acquires 10,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$34,400.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 60,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$205,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$241,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valeura Energy stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. The firm had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4539474 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

