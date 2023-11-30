Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 2,101 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Up 2.4 %

AORT stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $665,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AORT

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.