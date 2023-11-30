Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 2,101 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Artivion Stock Up 2.4 %
AORT stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.97.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
