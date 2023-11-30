Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.