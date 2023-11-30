Clyde V. Kelly III Buys 3,500 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $399.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 39.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 546,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 86.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 69.7% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHBI has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

