Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) COO Andrew J. Wise Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) COO Andrew J. Wise bought 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AROW opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $425.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

