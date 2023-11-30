RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $20,580.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) insider William Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

RAPT opened at $15.02 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

