Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,037 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %

SHLS opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.