Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,506 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $271,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Teradata by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teradata by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 28.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

