Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Xerox worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Xerox by 6.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 6.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Xerox by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

XRX opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

