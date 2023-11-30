Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,623 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Banner worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 88.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 942.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Banner Stock Up 3.5 %

BANR opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

