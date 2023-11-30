Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 88,373 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.