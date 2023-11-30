ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of ArcBest worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

