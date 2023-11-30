Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $195.05 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

