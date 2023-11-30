Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Medifast by 126.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $131.42.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

