Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $13,056,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

