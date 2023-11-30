Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock Position Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,070 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.42. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

