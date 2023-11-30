Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,930 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASIX opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $712.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35). AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $322.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Several analysts have commented on ASIX shares. CL King dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

