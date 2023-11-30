F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of F.N.B. worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.