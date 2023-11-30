Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Kforce worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $126,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3,537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 462,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 35,909.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Kforce Stock Up 2.1 %

KFRC opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

