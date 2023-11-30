Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,144 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 115,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

