Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Thermon Group worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE THR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

