M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MHO stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.07. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $106.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

