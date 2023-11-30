Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of ProPetro worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 569,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 0.5 %

ProPetro stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.47. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,426 shares of company stock worth $728,884 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

