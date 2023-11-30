Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of National Presto Industries worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 109.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 92,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 43.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

