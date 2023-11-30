Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 343.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 279.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $557.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cass Information Systems

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

