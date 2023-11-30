Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 13,390 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Century Communities by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.