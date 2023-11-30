Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of DEN stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $100.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Denbury Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.