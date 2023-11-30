Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,670,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $628,516.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,206.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

