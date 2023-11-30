Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Precision Drilling worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDS stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $841.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

