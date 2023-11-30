Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.