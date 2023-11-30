Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth $187,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 429.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth $275,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,807.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

