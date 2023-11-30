Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.18 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $788,730 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

