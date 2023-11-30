Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $569,000 Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.37% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $588,495 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCMT stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.84.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. Research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

