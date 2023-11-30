B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $236.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.