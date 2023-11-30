B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $668,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93,268 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,613 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,968. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

