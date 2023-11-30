State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,665 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL opened at $197.10 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

