Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $571,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

