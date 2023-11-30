Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PC Connection by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

