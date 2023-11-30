Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

ADC opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

