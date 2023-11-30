Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 8,404 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greif by 67.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Greif by 48.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEF

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.