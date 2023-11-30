State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,683 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EMN opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

