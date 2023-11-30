State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Toro worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Toro Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TTC opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.