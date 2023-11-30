State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,323,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 624,865 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.