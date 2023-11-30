O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,138 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 99.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 765,794 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nasdaq by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.