Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,636,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $197.10 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average of $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

