State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.01 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,410 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of International Paper worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

International Paper last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper's quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

