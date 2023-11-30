Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Select Sands Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$885,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

