NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 12469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$142.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

