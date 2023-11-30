Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.60 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $23,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

