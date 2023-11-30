Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 5,976 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

